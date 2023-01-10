JoDee Fuhrmann, 59, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by her family.
JoDee was born to Dorothy and Duane Fenster on September 3, 1963, in Williston, North Dakota.
As a child, JoDee lived in Kanawha, Iowa until the family moved back to North Dakota. She attended the majority of her education in Williston, North Dakota graduating in 1981. The Fenster family spent the summers on the family farm in Hamlet, ND where many good memories were created. JoDee graduated from Dickinson State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1990.
JoDee married Jay Horob in 1983 and they had two children together: Jessica (1987) and Jaymie (1996). They lived on the Horob family farm for most of those years and later they moved to Williston. JoDee later met John Fuhrmann and they were married on December 22, 2006. John and JoDee shared a daughter named Gracie who was born January 3, 2006. They currently lived in Williston.
She had different professions throughout her life. She worked for Kmart, Glendive Public Schools where she taught in a rural one room schoolhouse, NDAD, Winfield Solutions and most recently, teaching for Williston Public School District.
JoDee had many passions in her life, with her family being number one. JoDee took an active role in her granddaughters’ lives by having sleepovers and swimming parties at the family home. JoDee loved to smile and laugh with her friends and family.
She loved to spend time traveling to many different places. Some of her trips included: Paris, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii. JoDee spent lots of time planning other vacations such as going to Disney World, going on cruises, taking camping trips, and going to Vegas with her loved ones. Throughout the years, JoDee loved riding and taking care of her horses, Duke, Ringo, and Rocky. The family loved their dogs, Owen and Hope and currently the family cats, Spencer and Kimber.
Throughout the years, JoDee took up different hobbies. She enjoyed sewing, Diamond dot art, scrapbooking, cross stitching, crocheting and rock collecting. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed creating homemade dresses and Halloween costumes for the girls when they were younger. Most recently, she started making Minky blankets for all her loved ones. She was compassionate about giving gifts to everyone just to see them smile and let them know she was thinking of them.
JoDee is survived and missed by her loving children, Jessica (Horob) Neer, Jaymie Horob (Hunter Lynch), and Gracie Fuhrmann; grandchildren, Addalynn & Amelia Neer; parents, Dorothy and Duane Fenster; siblings, Jill (Greg) Linnell, Brad (Tammy) Fenster; 2 nieces, Mariah Linnell and Amy Fenster; one nephew, Tanner Linnell.
JoDee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruby and John Fenster, Lillian and Wendell Twete and Arthur Braaten, an adopted grandparent; several aunts and uncles.
There are no words to express how loved JoDee was and how grateful we are to have had her in our lives. She brought smiles to all and will never be forgotten. She lives on in our hearts and memories.
Thank you to all who supported JoDee and her family during this difficult time. Your thoughts, prayers and support did not go unnoticed and we are greatly appreciated.
In keeping with JoDee’s wishes cremation has taken place. Her Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Dave Maxfield will be officiating. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view JoDee’s Memorial Service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com