JoAnn Evanson, 83 Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

JoAnn Evanson, 83, of Williston, formerly of Grenora, passed away at her home in Williston, surrounded by her family on Thursday afternoon, under the care of hospice.Her funeral service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of JoAnn or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Evanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.