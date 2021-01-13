Joan Sathe O’Hara, 90
Joan Sathe O’Hara passed away on January 9, 2021 in her home in Dallas TX. Babe, as she was fondly known as to her friends and family, was born on April 10, 1930 in Williston, North Dakota. She was the youngest of 8 children, to Norweigan-born parents, Andrew and Gena Sathe.
A memorial Service is planned for Saturday, January 16, at 11am eastern/10 am central/9am mountain/8am pacific time. It will be live streamed at: NorthbrookCatholic.Church
A replay will be available for one week. Any changes to this, if they should arise, will be posted here.
Burial is expected to take place in late summer in Quantico, VA, alongside her husband, Phil.