Joan Estelle McGarvey, 82

Memorial services for Joan McGarvey will be 11AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Fulkerson Memorial Chapel in Plentywood.
Joan Estelle McGarvey was born October 12, 1936, to James and Mildred (Larson) McGarvey in Glasgow, MT. She attended Nashua Public School and graduated in 1954. She went to Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. In August of 1955, she married Richard Muse in Glasgow, MT. After their marriage, they lived in Ohio for a short time until they moved to Nashua, MT. In 1959, they moved to Reserve, MT, and in 1965, they moved to Grenora, ND. Richard and Joan were blessed with four children: Steven in 1956, Randall in 1958, Natalie in 1960, and Timothy in 1962.
In Grenora, ND, Joan worked as secretary for Great Plains Supply. She also worked at Grenora Public School as a teacher’s aide and the secretary. In 1985, Joan moved to Medicine Lake, MT, where she worked for the National Wildlife Refuge. She retired from the refuge in 2002. After her retirement, Joan made her home in Reserve, MT, until 2013, when a microburst made her home unlivable. She lived in Grenora for a few short months until she was able to find a place in Plentywood, MT, where she lived out the rest of her years.
In her spare time, Joan was an avid bowler in Grenora and Medicine Lake. She loved reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Joan always listened to the Mondak Thunder games that were broadcast on the radio. Joan’s family fondly remembers her passion for crocheting afghans. She made it a commitment to make an afghan for each of her grandchildren when they graduated from high school. All of her great-grandchildren will also be getting an afghan that their Great-Grandma Joan made.
Joan passed away peacefully at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT, on August 16, 2019, after complications from a broken hip. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Natalie, and her parents. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Sherrie) Muse of Bismarck, ND, and their children, Ryan Muse of Bismarck, ND, Taylor (Cassie) Muse of Minneapolis, MN, and Natalee (Justin) Storey of Lincoln, ND; Randall (Patricia) Muse of Grenora, ND, and their children, Heather (Josh) Marottek of Medicine Lake, MT, Todd (Megan) Muse of Grenora, ND, and Chris (Alisha) Muse of Grenora, ND; Timothy Muse of Gallatin Gateway, MT, and his children, Lindsey (Chet) Wehr of Ray, ND, Levi Muse of Williston, ND, and Perry Shaffer of Billings, MT; 16 great-grandchildren (soon to be 17); her brothers, James Jr. (Betty) McGarvey of Avondale, AZ, Robert (Betty) McGarvey of Billings, MT, and Richard (Janice) McGarvey of Joliet, MT; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends Tandi Vannatta and Connie Young.
Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: Post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com