Jim Holman, 84

Jim Holman, age 84, of Williston, ND, passed away on October 9, 2021, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on September 11, 1937 to John and Margaret [Springer] Holman near Wadena, MN. He was raised and educated mainly in Wheelock, ND, graduating from Wheelock High School in 1956.
Jim proudly served our Country when he was drafted into the United States Army in 1961. He was deployed to Munich, Germany as part of the 24th Infantry Division, 3rd Engineer Battalion. He later changed his military occupation code to Company Armorer. He returned to Williston after being honorably discharged in 1963.
On July 11, 1964, Jim was united in marriage to Linda Pfenning, a school teacher, in Williston, ND. The couple made their home in Williston, where they raised their children, James (Jay), Shari, and Misty.
Upon discharge from the Army, Jim worked for Schlumberger Well Service for a number of years and at the Gambles store. In 1967, Jim began working at the Williston Daily Herald and continued to work there for 18 years becoming general manager and associate publisher. In 1988, Jim and Linda started The Shopper which they owned for 14 years before selling the weekly publication in 2001 and enjoying retirement.
Jim enjoyed stock car racing and was a long-time member of the Williston Basin Racing Association helping out wherever he could. Jim served on the WBRA Board in various positions, including President. After his racing years ended, he could still be found at the race track helping his son, Jay, with his race cars. After Jay’s death in 2001, Jim made and maintained a Memorial Board for the race club to pay tribute in memoriam current/past board members of the racing club or women’s auxiliary who had taken life’s checkered flag.
Jim really enjoyed fishing and his daughter Shari was his fishing partner. They loved ice fishing or being out in the boat trying to the catch the big ones! They fished numerous tournaments together. Jim also loved being outdoors. Although he regularly received hunting tags, he rarely took animals and instead preferred to drive around and watch the wildlife!
As a second-generation mechanic, if it had a motor, Jim could fix it. He could always be found in his garage completely restoring old cars, a passion he loved and had been doing his whole life. He restored many vehicles and the transformations were truly amazing!
Most important to Jim was his family. He kept in constant contact with his children and siblings and loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Shari Erdman and her husband, Kirk and Misty Holman, both of Williston, ND; three grandchildren, Andrea Erdman, Adam Erdman, and Jamie Erdman, all of Williston, ND; three great-granddaughters, Jaylynn Rooks, Brooklyn Kreil, and Lilian Frank, all of Williston, ND; brother, Bob (Carol) Holman, sister, Janice (Marshall) Liudahl, and brother-in-law, Charlie Lotvedt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jay; and sister, Norma Sandvold.
Jim’s Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate. Inurnment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast directly on Jim’s obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com