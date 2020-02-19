Jewell Abelmann, 84
Jewell Abelmann, 84, of Williston, ND, formerly of rural Alexander, ND, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, ND.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Mike Callahan, Intern will officiate and interment will be in the family lot at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. A friends and family service will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM on Friday from 9:00 AM until Noon and at the church one hour prior to services.
Jewell was born on the family farm northeast of Alexander, ND on November 22, 1935, the daughter of Lonzo and Dora Bratcher. She was baptized and confirmed at Nazarene Church in Alexander, ND. She attended country school and later graduated from Alexander High School in 1954. While growing up, Jewell spent a lot of time with her sisters in the kitchen. This is when her love for baking and cooking began and continued life-long.
After graduation, she worked at American State Bank until she married the love of her life and best friend Forest Abelmann, on August 16, 1958. Soon after they married, they moved to Wahpeton so Forest could finish his college education. Forest and Jewell moved back to Williston and began their family. Jewell became a stay at home mother raising their five children, Dan, Tim, Connie, Val and Keri, until her youngest went to school then she started working at Mercy Hospital until she retired. Growing up, the family spent a lot of time together camping along the river bottoms, snowmobiling & meeting up in an old wooden granary up on Sax.
For years, Jewell was an avid gardener. She had an amazing rose garden. Her flower beds were always colorful, neatly pruned and admired by many. She enjoyed feeding and watching the humming birds that would frequently stop and fly from one flower to the next. Her vegetable garden was plentiful and shared with others. She canned her many fruits and vegetables to be enjoyed for many meals to come. Beautiful flowers displayed on her kitchen table and fresh tasty vegetables to compliment any meal.
Jewell was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook and bake. Her kitchen often smelled of fresh baked buns and she was known for her homemade donuts and lefse. She shared so many of these goodies with family, friends and visitors were always welcome.
She spent many hours crafting, sewing and quilting. She gifted many of her beautiful quilts to family and friends. Every stitch was sewn with love. She was a member of the DP Quilting Club, the Buttons and Bows for many years and the American Legion in Alexander.
Forest and Jewell were members of Our Redeemers Lutheran Church. Her faith was absolute, very important and she had a very strong belief in the Lord. A cherished memory for her children will be attending the Christmas Eve Church Services singing “Silent Night”.
Jewell’s love for Forest was so strong, and wanting to keep his memory close, she wore his emerald birth stone every day until she passed.
Jewell had a beautiful personality, smile and was so full of life. She loved to spend time with those that meant the most to her which was her family. She was so proud of being a mother, grandmother, great-grand mother. She would light up when her family would come visit her. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, Edna & Vernetta, her cousins at Birthday Club and the many card parties Forest and Jewell had entertaining relatives.
Jewell entered the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston which has been her home for the past 3.5 years. She was quite excited when she was voted Valentine Queen in 2017.
She was loved by many and known as “Grandma Jewell”.
Jewell is survived by her children; Dan Abelmann of Alexander, ND, Tim (Marsha) Abelmann of Alexander, ND, Connie (Jim) Boe-Quandt of Oakes, ND, Val Abelmann of Williston, ND and Keri (Kevin) Hauge of Ray, ND; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward Bratcher of Williston, ND, Lyle (Sharon) Bratcher of Alexander, ND; brother-in-law, Hildreth Abelmann of Alexander, ND and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forest; sisters, Edna (Bill) Forthun and Verneta (Cliff) Olson; mother and father-in-law, Arthur and Selma Abelmann; sister-in-law, Ardath (Lloyd) Workman; brothers-in-law, Dale Abelmann, Arlin Abelmann and Marvin Abelmann; daughter-in-law, Leanne Abelmann; and grandson, Vance Neset.