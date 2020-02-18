Jewell Abelmann, 84, of Williston, ND, formerly of rural Alexander, ND, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Mike Callahan, Intern will officiate and interment will be in the family lot at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. A friends and family service will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM on Friday from 9:00 AM until Noon and at the church one hour prior to services.