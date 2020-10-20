Jesse Nelson, 24, of St. Paul, MN, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, October 16, 2020 at his St. Paul residence. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Church, north of Williston. Lay Pastor Bill Christensen will officiate and interment will be in the Faith Lutheran churchyard cemetery.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to the services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast on our Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home facebook page
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.