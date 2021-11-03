Jerry Dean Sergent, 63 and Noreen Ann Sergent, 62
Jerry Dean Sergent, 63, passed away in his home on October 15, 2021 due to complications from Covid. Jerry was born on April 6, 1958 to Albert and Ruby Owens in Glasgow MT.
Jerry loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He could often be found out on the ice. He also hand crafted mini-tip ups and had several other creative and artistic hobbies.
His life was an example of Stewardship, whether in his career path or at home caring for his wife, loving on his many grandchildren or helping out with local charities and his favorite fishing groups. He could always be found assisting someone in need.
Noreen Ann Sergent, 62, passed away with family by her side on October 27, 2021 at Essential Health in Fargo, ND, after a long battle with the effects of Covid. Noreen was born on September 17, 1959 to Clifford and Betty Munson in Malta, MT.
Noreen loved God and it was evident by her tenacious spirit. She could often be heard praying or reciting scriptures. When words would fail her, one simple phrase remained....”But God”....
She lead a faith filled life and thanked God daily for her husband, children, grandchildren and family. She would call each day just to say she was “Going through grandchildren withdrawal”. She enjoyed butterflies, crosses, flowers and writing.
Jerry and Noreen were married on January of 1979 and later welcomed two children, Ryan and Jenny. They spent time living in various cities in Montana, eventually settling in Williston, ND. Over the years they worked many odd jobs often bringing the children along where they could create adventures.
Together, Jerry and Noreen built a life of love, compassion, faith and helping others. They were known by many as “mom and dad”. While Jerry always welcomed the opportunity to take others on fishing trips and carry out in depth conversations, Noreen was quick to share the Word of God and pray with and for others. Their life together was a testament to loving faithfulness.
Jerry and Noreen are survived by their two children, Ryan Sergent and Jenny (James) McQuiston; 13 grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; Noreen’s mother, Betty Munson; the many people who called them “Mom and Dad”, who they cherished deeply.
Preceding Jerry and Noreen in death were Jerry’s mother, Ruby Owens; father, Albert Sergent; step-mother, Lorene Crider; step-father, Billy Owens; sister, Carol Dixon; nephews, Albert Dixon and Rocky Sergent; Noreen’s father, Clifford Munson; sister-in-law, Rita (Daryl) Munson; unborn great-grandson, Alix McQuiston.
Memorial Services for Jerry Sergent, 63 and his wife, Noreen Sergent, 62 of Williston, ND will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston at 7:00 PM. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Friends may call at the Funeral Home in Williston, one hour prior to services on Friday, November 5, 2021.