Jerome Muller, 75, of the Zahl/Grenora area most recently of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, with Military Rites will follow the Funeral Mass. We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, June 8, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
A rosary service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday evening, June 8, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Jerome Pierre Muller was born on October 1, 1944 to Alphonse and Alma (Haugen) Muller in Williston, ND. He was raised and graduated from high school in Grenora, ND. After High School, Jerome worked at Quarne Brothers as a mechanic. He then joined the National Guard and did his training in Ft. Leonard Wood, MS.
On January 14, 1967, he was united in marriage to Connie Arcand in Ray, ND. Together, they had five daughters, Robbi Jo, Janitda, Catherine, Nicole, and Amber.
Jerome continued his farming career on the family farm which was once the town of Gladys, ND until his retirement in 2011.
Jerome enjoyed being involved in his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He took pride in helping at his church in Grenora.
Jerome was also a member of the 4H Boosters, where he learned how to weld. He used his welding talents to build his first car and doodlebug. His other hobbies were building and flying model airplanes, woodworking, and keeping his shop organized!
Jerome set a great example for his family thru his dedication to the Lord. His smile, laugh and teasing were second to none, especially to the grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
Surviving Jerome are his daughters, Robbi Jo and her husband Brad Morgan of Minot, ND, Janitda Muller and her husband, Jim Mueller of Bismarck, ND, Catherine and her husband, Lonnie Rickett of Williston, Nicole and her husband, Jeremy Wright of Zahl, ND, and Amber and her husband Adrian Mantei of Billings, MT; twelve grandchildren, Brady and Bridgette Morgan, Stephanie Doll and Michael Mueller, Andrew, Amanda, Ashley and Alan Rickett, Graham and Molly Wright and Payton and Jordan Mantei; three step great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Eliza Doll; his brother, Joseph and his wife Karen Muller; his sisters, Vivian and her husband Tom Duursma, Marie Muller; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; his parents, Alphonse and Alma Muller; his mother and father in law, Frances and Olive Arcand; granddaughters, Marissa and Lacey Morgan, and grandson, Aaron Rickett.
A special thank you to Cathy, Lonnie, and family for taking special care of dad before he entered Bethel.
The family also wishes to thank the staff at Bethel Nursing Home for their care and compassion.