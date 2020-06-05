Jerome Muller, 75, the Zahl/Grenora area most recently of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, with Military Rites will follow the Funeral Mass. We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, June 8, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
A rosary service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday evening, June 8, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Grenora.
