Jerome “Jerry” Rice, 84
Jerome Elling Rice passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the house he was born in on June 6, 1936. He was the youngest son of a family of three girls and three boys born to Joseph and Carrie Rice. He attended country school thru 8th grade in Bicker Township, graduating from Tioga High School in 1954. He went on to graduate from Hanson Trade School Fargo, ND, with a degree in mechanics and welding and joined the National Guard In 1957.
On June 28, 1959 he was united in marriage to Ardis Thompson at Stanley, ND. They made their home on the Rice farm where he continued farming with his father soon thereafter started a cow-calf operation. He worked for Northern Tank Line and Calvert Drilling to make a living for his family.
He was a lifelong member of Norman Lutheran Church, member of the Church Council holding many of its offices. Because of his love for his Lord and Savior he made church a priority in his life and did whatever he was called to do.
He was father to their children. LaVonne, Brian, Michael and Todd. Faith, family and friends were most important. He always led by example. On Sundays he took his family to church, taught his children to work and the value of a job well done.
He served on various boards including Mountrail -Williams REC , Farmers Union Mountrail County Planning and Bicker Township .
He and Ardis enjoyed many winters in Arizona – making many friends along the way. Special friends are Gene and Dana Bischke who loved and supported our family throughout his cancer journey. For the last 3 years he participated in cancer research at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. While there, he was loved and treated as part of the Mayo Family.
Throughout his life he was a very good mechanic – seemed he could fix most anything. Sadly, we could not fix him.
He was dearly loved by his wife, children, grand and great- grandchildren.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife Ardis of nearly 62 years. His daughter LaVonne (Paul) Olson, sons, Brian (Nancy), Michael (Wendy), Todd (Kristi). Grandchildren – Michelle (Brad) Delplanche, Joshua, (Carisa) Reinholdt, Micah special friend (Alina Miles) Olson and McKenzie Olson. Tiffanie (Dave), Finstrom, Jeremie (Amber) Rice, Bethanie (Dan) Letch. Carrie, Ben, Gracia, Greta Eder, Alyssa, Jacob Rice Katelin, Stephen, Naomi, Hannah Rice. Great-grandchildren – Ava, Preston Delplanche, Judah, Scout Reinholdt, Beckham and London Opperude. Elijah, Isabel, Ezekiel Finstrom. Caleb, Caden and Carson
Rice, Cameron, Cabella, Hanah, Hunter Letch. Sisters-in-law Gladys Grinolds, Lois Boeck, Carol Lounsberry, Sharon Cvancara. Brothers-in-law Milfred Thompson Gene Cvancara. Numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Carrie Rice, a grandson Malachi Olson, Three sisters: Olga, Evelyn, Clarice, two brothers – Chester and Hilmer (Bud).
Blessed be his memory.
Memorials not designated will be given to AFLC Bible College or Zion Free Lutheran Church.
Jerome’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Burial will be in Norman Cemetery in White Earth, ND. A luncheon will follow at the Church immediately after the service.
Visitation will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Jerome’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.