Jerome (Jerry) Melvin McCormick, 81
Jerome (Jerry) Melvin McCormick, 81, passed away April 20, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
Jerry was born June 15, 1939 to Melvin (Mac) and Gladys (Rockie) (Rock) McCormick. He spent his younger years in Tioga, ND but later moved to Williston, where he settled for most of his life. After attending grade school, Jerry started working at Westland Refinery in 1965. He worked there until it shut down in 1980. Jerry then worked for various trucking companies after that. During his working years, he met and married his first wife, Lorraine Bohlman, who is now Lorraine Bingeman. They later decided to separate. Jerry then married Carmen Jacobson and they decided to move to Valley City and most recently, Fargo. Jerry was an active member of Our Redeemers Church and the Moose and Elks Club. He also loved to spend his time bowling, golfing, and never forgot to always tell a great story. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Jerry is survived by his children, Curt Eugene McCormick, Williston, ND, Wanda Denise Blomberg, Williston, ND; step children, Scott (Laureen) Jacobson, Brookside, NJ, Jeff (Rachelle) Jacobson, Plymouth, MN, Tyler (Darla) Jacobson, Valley City, ND; grandchildren, Taylor Marie McCormick, Williston ND, Cole Eugene Morth-Mccormick, Shane Curtis McCormick, Williston, ND; great grandchildren, Zoey Faith Lucas; nieces, Lynnae Neiderborn, Nevada, Lorisa Pierson, Idaho, and brother-in-law, John Lysaker, Oregon.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys (Rocky) and Melvin (Mac) McCormick; and sister, Marlys Joy Lysaker
Visitation will take place from 9:00-10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM Monday, April 26, 2021 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo.
The service will be live streamed at on the Boulger Funeral Home website on 10:00 AM Monday.
Another Celebration of Life Service will take place at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Our Redeemers Church, Williston, ND.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online Guestbook: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com