Jerome “Jerry” Engel, 76 of Ray, ND, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Mandan, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray, ND on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Fr. Corey Nelson will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will follow the Mass. Interment will be at a later date at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Loretto, MN.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Friday, April 24, 2020 observing Covid-19 precautions.