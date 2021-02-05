Jerome Henry Weber, 82, passed away on Wednesday January 13, 2021. He passed peacefully with family by his side.
Jerry was born on June 12, 1938 in Williston, ND and grew up in Alamo, ND. He and his wife of 60 years, Elsie, met while attending college at the University of North Dakota. Shortly after their two sons were born, they moved to Williston and Jerry joined his father in the family well drilling business. In 1968 they moved to Columbia Falls, MT, where Jerry established Weber Drilling and Elsie handled the business bookkeeping and took care of the home. Until he retired, it was a thriving business for over 40 years. Jerry was an avid RC airplane builder and flyer.
Jerry’s beautiful blues eyes and endearing smirk never faded. He will be remembered for his endless care and love for his wife as well as his entire family. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife in January 2020. Survivors include his sons Doug and Paul Weber, brother Eugene Weber, sister Tanya Roe, grandchildren Desiree, Shyla, Kiley and Nick, numerous great-grandchildren and other extended family.
In memory of Jerry, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be held at a later time when his family and friends can gather safely.