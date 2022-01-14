Jerome H. Lund, 81

Mr. Jerome H. Lund, age 81, of Macclenny, FL passed away Wednesday, January 12 in the Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, FL after an extended illness.
Mr. Lund has been a resident of Baker County, FL since 1975 when he moved from Meridan, MS. Mr. Lund was born in Williston, ND to the late Harry and Helen Eberle Lund. He attended Williston High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1958. After graduation Mr. Lund enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for over 20 years and retired as a Chief.
Following his retirement from the Navy, Mr. Lund worked as a mail carrier for 23 years for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Macclenny, Fl and enjoyed spending time woodworking. Mr. Lund loved sports, following FSU, Jaguars, and N.D. State Football. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Mr. Lund is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Jeraldine Reiner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol Lund: two daughters, Kim Mathis of St. Johns, FL and Pam Payton (Brian) of Adairsville, GA: six grandchildren, Ben, Jake, Grace and Caroline Payton and Zachary and Quinn Mathis.
Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Lund will be held at 11 A.M, Tuesday, January 18 in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Simpson officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M (one hour before services). Interment will be at 1:30 P.M., January 18 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the charities Mr. Lund was passionate about: Vietnam Veterans of America, Humane Society of North Florida, Five Star Veterans Center. Please visit our website at www.guerryfuneralhome.net to leave condolences for the family. Guerry Funeral Home, U.S 90 E., Macclenny, FL has been entrusted with the service arrangements.