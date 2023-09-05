Jeraldine Thompson, 80, of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston has been entrusted with arrangements. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Jeraldine Rosemary (Bibler) Thompson was born March 25, 1943 to Charlie A. and Rose M. (Bruun) Bibler in Williston, ND. She went to school in Alamo and Williston and graduated from Williston High School. She worked as a bookkeeper at the Plainsman Hotel where she met her future husband, Bill. Jeraldine and Bill were married on July 2, 1972 in Williston. They resided in Glasgow until 1986 when they made to move back to Williston and lived in the country. Jeraldine was involved with Our Saviors Lutheran Church, the Lady’s Aid group, and Homemakers. Jeraldine loved to garden and preserved many jars of food grown in her gardens.
She is survived by Charles (Donna), Flint (Jen) and Brent (Kathy) Bibler. She also leaves behind James (Debra), Ronald (Margie), Joseph, and Lori, as well as a great niece, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Rose; her beloved husband, Bill; her son-in-law Terry; and her granddaughter, Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice or to Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Funeral Services for Jeraldine will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Lynea Geinert will be officiating the service. Jeraldine will be laid to rest at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 one hour before service time at the church.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Jeraldine’s service directly on her obituary page on our websitewww.fulkersons.com.