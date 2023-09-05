Jeraldine Thompson

Jeraldine Thompson, 80, of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston has been entrusted with arrangements. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at  www.fulkersons.com

Jeraldine Rosemary (Bibler) Thompson was born March 25, 1943 to Charlie A. and Rose M. (Bruun) Bibler in Williston, ND.  She went to school in Alamo and Williston and graduated from Williston High School.  She worked as a bookkeeper at the Plainsman Hotel where she met her future husband, Bill.  Jeraldine and Bill were married on July 2, 1972 in Williston.  They resided in Glasgow until 1986 when they made to move back to Williston and lived in the country.  Jeraldine was involved with Our Saviors Lutheran Church, the Lady’s Aid group, and Homemakers.  Jeraldine loved to garden and preserved many jars of food grown in her gardens.



