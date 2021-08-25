Jennifer Sax, 55, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Williston is assisting the family. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Jennifer’s Memorial Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Chris Walstad will officiate. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND. A luncheon will be held after the burial at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Hospitality Room in Williston.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view Jennifer’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Jennifer Ann Sax was born on October 6, 1965 to Gary and Anita Sax in Huntsville, AL. Gary was working in the aerospace industry, and Anita taught 6th grade.
After two years, they decided to move back to North Dakota. While they were living in Bismarck, her brother Michael was born. The family later moved to Fort Collins, CO where her sister Amie was born. The family moved back to North Dakota, where they settled. Jennifer graduated from Williston High School in 1983.
She attended Williston State College and Valley City State College. She was briefly married to Jerry Leiss. They later divorced.
Jennifer worked as an electrical helper for her dad who owned Sax Electric. Later she attended EMT training and worked as an EMT for the Williston Fire Department. She was EMT of the year in 2009.
On August 17, 1999 her son Nicholas was born. Nicholas became the center of her world. Anyone who knew her, knew this to be true as Nick was always her favorite topic of conversation.
In recent years, Jennifer developed serious health conditions, and did the best she could under difficult circumstances.
Jennifer had a great sense of humor. She was an avid reader and read many-many books. She will be missed so much by all who knew her.
Jennifer is survived by her son, Nicholas of Williston, ND; mother, Anita of Williston, ND; brother, Michael (Mary) of Highlands Ranch, CO; and sister, Amie (Mark) Peterson of Glasgow, Mt. She leaves nieces, Hannah (Nathaniel) Rassier, Abigail Peterson and nephew, Teagan Peterson. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles as well as many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary and numerous grandparents.
