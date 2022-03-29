Jenifer Alvarez, 31, of Williston, ND passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her residence in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Jenifer’s Memorial Service will be held on April 2 nd , 2022 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Chris Walstad will be officiating. A luncheon will be held directly after the service in the Hospitality Room at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view Jenifer's service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Anyone that ever-met Jenifer ‘Jena’ Nicole Alvarez immediately understood that her quick wit and humor was a force to be reckoned with. She made you laugh with her quotes from The Office, and sometimes made it hard (that’s what she said) to not bust out laughing. If you gave her attitude, she would cock her head to the side and give you “the look”. If you found yourself texting with her, you knew you were in for some hilarious banter and amusing memes. And when you made her laugh, her face would turn bright red, and the snickering that erupted was so contagious.
As a member of House Hufflepuff, Jena naturally demonstrated fierce loyalty to close family and friends, defending and protecting their honor, no matter the cost. She valued her family above all else, and worked hard to keep her children safe, cared for and protected.
Her love for Steven was a, Monica-loves-Chandler, kind of love. They were devoted to each other, and raised three amazing boys in the process. In her final days of life, Jena was strengthened by her love for her family and battled fiercely for her life. She was stronger than doctors had imagined, and lived longer than they first predicted.
Throughout her battle with cancer, Jena clung to the hope that came in trusting the Lord - that she would either be healed, or she would be home. And if she were to be given the latter, Jena knew she would be joining Christ and those that went before her, like Grandma Linda Morrison and Uncle Tony Johnson, along with getting to see her loved ones again very soon.
Jena is survived by her husband, Steven Alvarez; their three children, Camden, Aaden, and Benjamin Alvarez; her mother, Bonnie Dean; her father, Lee Dean; her stepmother, Pysethanie Dean; her grandparents, Stan and Patsy Dean, Penny and David Pitman, Jeff Morrison and Connie Tetrault; her six siblings, Jesse (Kaylee) Dean, Jordan Dean, Janessa Mann, Spencer Stensaker, Saige Stensaker, and Jules Dean; her mother and father-in-law, Anna Luisa Flores and Ruben Alvarez Sr; her siblings-in-law, Ruben (Jenna) Alvarez, and Charlie (Kirstin) Alvarez; eight nieces and nephews, Gabriela, Elsie, Oliver, Theodore, Nora, Milo, Solomon and Rocky Alvarez; and her best fur-child, Ollivander Alvarez.