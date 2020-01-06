Jemond Alexander Petersen II, 28
Jemond Alexander Petersen II, son of Jemond A. Petersen, Sr. and Stephanie A. Hall, was born on April 6, 1991 at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky Army Hospital. He attended and graduated from Youth Challenge program at Camp Shelby MS with his High School Diploma. He then attended Job Corps and graduated with his electricians apprentice certificate. Jemond II, “Alex” then received his CDL from the Truck Drivers Institute and this is where he found his calling.
At an early age Alex knew that sports were not for him. Instead he found enjoyment in reading fantasy/sci-fi/history novels. He loved the L.A.R.Ping community. He could sit and talk with his brothers for hours about Pokemon, magic, video games and Star Wars. After a haul on the road, in his downtime he loved to take his brothers to the movies, usually sci-fi. Nothing was more important to Alex than family and he was very proud of his Irish/Prussian heritage.
He is survived by his father, Jemond (Melanie) Petersen; mother, Stephanie (Jake) Ewing; grandfather, Ran D. Petersen; brothers, Jacob, Michael and Conner Petersen; sister, Jade Hennig; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a ton of loving cousins.
Alex passed away on December 30th 2019, at the age of 28 years old doing the job he loved to do.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment will be in Bethany Cemetery in Appam, ND. A family service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and an hour prior to services at the Church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.