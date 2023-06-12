Petersen

Jemond Alexander Petersen passed peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on June 8,2023.

Jemond “Jamie” “Doc” Petersen was born on March 31, 1969 in Yankton, South Dakota to Ortha Marie “Penny” Schroeder Gilpin and Rand Donald Petersen.

To plant a tree in memory of Jemond Petersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments