Jemond Alexander Petersen passed peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on June 8,2023.
Jemond “Jamie” “Doc” Petersen was born on March 31, 1969 in Yankton, South Dakota to Ortha Marie “Penny” Schroeder Gilpin and Rand Donald Petersen.
Jamie’s mother Penny married Wayne Gilpin who was a surveyor and they lived in many places but settled down in Lemmon, South Dakota where Jamie graduated High School along with his siblings Desirae Anderson and Autumn Horner.
Jamie joined the Army right out of High School to become a Combat Medic. He was stationed in Baumholder, Germany and was deployed 3 times during his 24 years of service. This included the Gulf War in 1991, Operation Iraqi Freedom 2003-2005, and Operation Enduring Freedom 2008-2009.
In 1990 he was married to Stephaine Hall, whom they had a son together, Jemond Alexander Petersen II.
They divorced in 1994.
Jamie attended Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy and earned his degree in Therapeutic Massage Therapy. He also attended many Military schools. In 1988 he attended the Expert Field Medical School where he was one of the 22 graduates of a class of 200 to pass and graduate. He was a Student at USA for his Doctorate in Physical therapy with a Minor in Radiology. He was accredited with many awards for
his dedication of duty and medical knowledge and the understanding of triage for treatment of troops as they came for injuries. He was known as the “open in case of emergency” type of Soldier.
He met his wife Melanie in 1995 in the North Dakota National Guard. They married in 2001 and had 3 boys together, Jacob, Michael, and Conner Petersen. They lived in Vancleave, Mississippi from 1999 to 2012 where he was a Medical Section Sergeant for the 890 th Engineer Battalion for most of that time. He also worked for the Casino Magic in Biloxi as Security and Risk Management and was Assistant Bar Manager at Michael’s Country Club in Gulfport, Mississippi.
In 2012 they moved to Williston, North Dakota, the birth place of his wife, Melanie. He had never worked in a shop or Oilfield before, but he started doing maintenance at Go Wireline, where he was being trained to maintain BOP’s and trailers. He was very blessed for the opportunity to learn and grow
with them.
Jemond enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and golfing. He always enjoyed history, especially family history as it has dated back to Wild Bill Cody Clark. He had a love for family gatherings and instilling family values and family roots with his boys.
Jemond was diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer in December 2021. He was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
He is survived by his sisters, Desirae Petersen Anderson (Lemmon SD), Autumn Petersen Horner (Wishek, ND), Anita Gilpin Meehan (Benicia, CA), Allan Gilpin (South Haven, Miss); wife, Melanie Petersen; sons, Jacob Petersen; Michael Petersen, and Conner Petersen.
Jemond is preceded in death by his mother, Ortha Marie Gilpin; father, Wayne Gilpin; and son Jemond Alexander Petersen II.
Jemond’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will be officiating. Jemond will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 1:00 pm to
6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A Family Service open to the public will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Jemond’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
