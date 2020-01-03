Jemond “Alex” Peterson, 28, of Williston, ND passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident outside of New Town, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment will be in Bethany Cemetery in Appam, ND. A family service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and an hour prior to services at the Church.