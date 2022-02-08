Purchase Access

Jeffrey P. Allen, 57, of Williston, passed away at his home in Williston on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

In keeping with Jeff’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no local services will be held.

Future announcements will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jeff or leave condolences for his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

