Jeffrey M. Lindquist, 64, of Williston, passed away at his home on Thursday evening, April 23, 2020.
In keeping with Jeff’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Jeff Mark Lindquist was born in Kenmare, North Dakota on January 30, 1956 to Dennis Lindquist and Paula “Polly” Nygaard. He was raised and educated in Williston, graduating from Williston High School in 1974.
On October 31, 1989, Jeff was united in marriage to Melody Kay Courchene in Williston, North Dakota.
Jeff worked in the oilfield for over thirty years, he started as a floor hand, moving to a motor hand then on to driller for many years. Oil rigs were his work life and he enjoyed the hands he worked with and though of them like his family. He was known by his nickname “Licorice”.
Jeff enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his garage on different projects, he had one of the most organized garages around, if you needed something, he probably had it. He enjoyed watching the Vikings, drinking a beer, telling jokes, and spending time with family. He loved it when his grandchildren or the little kids in the neighborhood would stop by, he always had candy or a popsicle for them. He also lived his dogs, Odie-O and Daisy Duke, they were his babies and he spoiled them rotten.
Surviving Jeff are his wife of thirty-one years, Melody; step-son, Justin (Kathy) Ferrell of Williston; step-daughter, Pamela Ferrell (John Sullivan) of Williston; brothers, Jim (Yvonne) Lindquist, Duane Wentz, Owen Wentz, and Terry (Laurel) Wentz; very special aunt, Shirley Lindquist; grandchildren, Brandon Ferrell (Kyla), Austin Ferrell (Megan), Kyle Shellum, Brittany Shellum, Tiffani Ferrell (Nevin), and Caleb Ferrell; numerous nieces and nephews and many great friends, including Brandon Gilbert, Jim Cruz and Aaron Conrad.
Preceding Jeff in death were his parents, Anton “Tony” and Paula “Polly” Wentz; brothers, Jerry Lindquist, Jay Lindquist, Bobby Wentz and Timothy Wentz.
In Lieu of plants or flowers, please share memorials and/or cards to PO Box 2621, Williston, N.D. 58802.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jeff or leave condolences for his family.