Jeffrey Harold Ginther, 62 Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeffrey Harold Ginther, 62Jeffrey Harold Ginther, 62, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday afternoon, August 16, 2021 at his home in Williston.Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Jeff or leave condolences for his family.The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Ginther as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston Funeral Home Condolence Obituary Funeral Jeffrey Harold Ginther Arrangement Jeff Load comments MOST POPULAR Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted NDHSAA reorganizes football into Class AA, Class A divisions North Dakota Oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back 1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga Man accused of fifth DUI since 2018 Spring Lake Park Express gets a facelift thanks to Leadership Williston project Petro-Hunt wells are out at Lake Sakakawea, now the investigation, cleanup phase begins Daycare provider accused of injuring 5-month old Ryan Pederson, 43 City Commission approves STAR Fund grants through Economic Development Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit