Jeffrey Harold Ginther, 62
Jeffrey Harold Ginther, 62, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday afternoon, August 16, 2021, at his home in Williston. In keeping with Jeff’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
His Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Funeral Celebrant, Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the service.
Friends may view pictures and sign a guest register from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 25 and on Thursday for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home.
Jeffrey Harold Ginther was born on a blustery winter day on January 1, 1959 at 30 degrees below zero to Harold John and Hurleyn Ann (Raffaell) Ginther in Sidney, Montana.
He attended first through third grade in Fairview, Montana. The family moved to Williston and he attended 4th grade at Webster School. Then to McVay School where he played basketball and then went to Williston Jr. High and onto Williston High School for two years. Then out to Ray High school for his junior year to help his grandma and back to Williston High School for his senior year to wrestle where he graduated. He went to college at Williston State and studied psychology, anatomy, and ballroom dancing. Went to Fargo, ND where he attended Music School. Classical music was his favorite, he was so talented. He could play almost any instrument and any style of music.
Jeff also gave music lessons. Jeff played in his dad’s band over the years and backup on drums with the “Mickey Gilly’s Band”. Jeff played at many events with different bands through the years. But most of all he really enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends and jammin’ out together with them.
Other things Jeff loved was cats, cooking, going to the gym, riding motorcycle, and reading. Jeff worked at the old salt plant, meat packing plant, and Modern Machine. He was an announcer for KEYZ radio and also worked with Opportunity Foundation.
Jeff was a very easy going, humorous, and do it his own way kind of guy with a broad smile and infectious laugh. He could and would make something humorous out of any situation.
Jeff met Carol Ann in 1994. They were married September 1, 1996 in Williston, North Dakota. They bought the house that Jeff grew up in and made lots of memories together.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father; sister-in-law, Lori Ginther; cousin, Marleen; step-dad, Earl Hanson; aunt, Ramona Bernston; and several aunts and uncles; mother-in-law, Rose Marie Smith; brother-in-law, Daniel Winn Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; mother, Hurleyn Ann Hanson; brother, Jody (Misty) Ginther, Jay Ginther; sister, Jenny Ginter; brother-in-law, Dave Semingson; 2 nephews, Gabriel and Stephen.
Jeff will be missed by many, he always made us laugh. We will miss that most. So keep the memories alive!
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Jeff or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.