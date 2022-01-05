Jeffery John Leibrand, 44
Services for Jeff Leibrand will be conducted 11AM (MST) January 8, 2022 at the Scobey Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Landeraaen officiating.
Jeffery John Leibrand, 44, of Williston, ND and formerly of the Scobey area died unexpectedly from complications of COVID on Christmas morning 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. Waller Funeral Home of Scobey has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.wallerscobey.com
Jeffery John Leibrand suddenly passed away on December 25, 2021 in Billings, Montana at the age of 44. He was born on January 2, 1977 in Wolf Point, MT to Donna (Sletten) Leibrand and John Solberg. Shortly after, Jeff was adopted by his dad, George Leibrand. He was raised on the farm south of Peerless by Donna and George. He graduated from Peerless High School in 1995. In high school Jeff enjoyed raising 4-H steers, tinkering on his dirt bike, and helping out on the family farm.
Jeff attended NDSCS in Wahpeton, North Dakota where he graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in 1997. He worked for Rasmus-Nelson Incorporated in Scobey before moving to Williston in 2000.
In 2001, he married Heidi Erickson. They had two children, Noelle Marie born in 2004, and Tucker Jeffery born in 2008.
In 2018, he was married to Holly Girard. In 2020, they were blessed with Clayton Monte. They lived in Williston where Jeff worked at several mechanic/technician jobs. Jeff was often the go-to-guy who could figure out how to fix most anything.
Jeff’s hobbies included working on derby and model cars, bowling, woodworking, and snowmobiling. He was always just a phone call away when friends or family had any mechanical problems. He enjoyed spending time with family, and was always willing to lend a hand. Jeff was thrilled to share his cooking talent and cooked for many family events. He loved serving his family and friends a good meal usually prepared on his Traeger. He enjoyed spending time with his kids; teaching them how to build or fix something, how to change oil, or complete a project for Holly’s classroom. He loved following his kids’ extracurricular activities and sharing their accomplishments with the rest of the family.
Jeff is preceded in death by his uncle Lynn Hinton; grandparents Jim and Hilda Leibrand; uncle Ken Leibrand; and grandparents Howard and Patsy Solberg.
Jeff is survived by his wife Holly; children Noelle, Tucker, and Clay; mom and dad Donna and George; biological dad John; grandparents Torlief and Jean Sletten; sisters Sandy and TK; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and half siblings.
Jeff would strike up a conversation with anyone and made friends easily. He was always up for an adventure, a good laugh, or a terrible dad joke. He will be missed greatly by so many.