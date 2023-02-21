Jeannie Wagner, 79, of Williston, ND passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home on Friday evening, February 17, 2023.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Everson-Coughlin Cremation Services. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

