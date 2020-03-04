Jeannette (Jan) Francis Semler, was born on April 1st, 1946 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Arline and Joseph Moorhouse. She passed away suddenly in Newberg, Oregon on February 14th, 2020 from long term bout with cancer. Jan was the youngest of three siblings, her older brothers; Joe and Jim. She married young and had two amazing children named Kathy and Norman Bradley. Jan would meet Joseph Edward Semler in 1970 in Brunswick, Maine where fire and gasoline would continue spark one another for over the next 49 years. Both were partners in life as well business, where they worked side by side. Along they way the resided in Spring Brook, North Dakota where they had Sharon in 1973 and Kari Anne in 1987. The family “packed up like a band of Gypsys” and moved to Oregon in 1988. The family made a pitstop in St. Paul where Jan was the docent to the Pioneers Mother Cabin then finally to Newberg in 1994. She began a job at Newberg Friends Church but that would blossom into her attending every Sunday because her love of Music.
She watched her daughter and grandchildren grow up in the Church. She continued to work and volunteer for the community through the Experience Works Program, FISH, and the Senior Center. She even took a job through Chehalem Park and Recreation with the CARE program, where she would teach some how to tie shoes or sing the alphabet backwards. A block from church, she found this place called the Thrift Store. She volunteered over 5000 hours at her beloved Newberg Charitable Organization Thrift Store. She even became the “cover girl” for the Thrift Store twice in the Newberg Graphic as well as a Board Member. She was a proud granddaughter, daughter, wife and grandmother of American Veterans in which she spent 29 years showing the pride with the D.A.R. She also volunteered at Welcome Home Country store through Pointman Ministries as well as started a small group at Newberg Friends called All Vets where all generations of veterans would come and talk and also could talk about Jesus if hearts were open. From the love of Jesus to her grandbabies her heart was always full of joy. She is preceded in death by her Father Joseph, Mother Arline, and her son Norman. She is survived by her Husband Joseph, daughters Kathy Orlando (Bradley), Sharon Teachworth (Semler) and Kari Anne Semler, both her brother Joseph and James Moorhouse as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.