Jeanne Trowbridge, 89

Jeanne Trowbridge, age 89, formally of Williston, ND died peacefully of natural causes December 12, 2021 in Golden Acres Manor, Carrington, ND.
Jeanne Edith Patton was born May 17,1932, in Williston, North Dakota, the eldest daughter of Eli Patton and Isabelle (Hanson) Patton. Jeanne lived in Williston most of her life while attending school.
Jeanne met the love of her life, Duane Trowbridge, when she was 9 years old. He saw her with her cute blonde ringlets and went up to her and said I’m going to marry you someday. She laughed at this and said HA I don’t think so. When Jeanne turned 18, true to his word, Duane proposed and Jeanne accepted. Jeanne Patton and Duane Trowbridge were united at the Methodist Church parsonage in Williston, North Dakota on October 21,1951. Jeanne spent most of her married life in Williston raising her 7 children with Duane.
She worked for a few years at Jamie’s Cafe. Jeanne loved cooking and baking for family and friends. There were many times that if a friend stopped by to visit she would immediately start making her infamous caramel rolls.
Jeanne loved taking care of people and would help with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as much as she could. She worked as a volunteer grandparent at Headstart for many years. Jeanne would spend many weekends with Duane driving country roads and spent many weekends in Medora making new friends and talking with old friends. Jeanne had just met her sisters Julie Sorrel and Doris Gruber by computer this year after learning of their existence and heard about their brother Daniel.
Jeanne is survived by her children, David, Lake Charles, LA; Ken, Minot, ND; Lorena (Mike) Robinson, Tucson, AZ; Sheldon (Linda), Yucca Valley, CA; Dawnette (Ken) Peters, Aberdeen, SD; Don, Bismarck, ND; Michelle (Tate) Haugen, Wing, ND; sister, Julie (Bill) Sorrel, Yuma, AZ; Doris (Mike) Gruber, Vernon, AZ, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; son, Robert Trowbridge; brothers, William and Daniel Patton; brothers in law Roland and LaVon Trowbridge; sisters in law, Helen Trowbridge, Phyllis Snider and Delores Belgarde.
Jeanne Trowbridge’s Visitation will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 from Noon – 1:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com
