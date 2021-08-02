Jeanette Lundberg Finnesgard 90, born on October 14, 1930 in Milaca, MN to Herman and Ruth (Olson) Lundberg. Jeanette passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Crosby.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, 3, 2021at Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston with Pastor Seth Moan officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ambrose. Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby and one hour before the service at the church.
Jeanette graduated from Milaca High School then moved to Minneapolis where she worked for a telephone company and then Mayflower Moving Company. She was introduced to Orvin Finnesgard through mutual friends and were married on November 6, 1954. They made their home on the Finnesgard family farm.
Jeanette spent most of her life assisting on the family farm and raising 3 sons and 1 daughter. Every morning she would read her Bible and devotions. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning and knitting. She made many afghans for family and friends. She also spent many years working in the kitchen at the Historical Society and at the Good Samaritan Center in Activities in Crosby. Jeanette and Orvin enjoyed spending time with the 4 oldest Granddaughters and taking them to Medora every summer. When the other grandchildren came she enjoyed spending time with them also and especially celebrating Christmas in Bismarck as her family had outgrown the space at the family farm. She loved watching the Grandkids and Great Grandkids play basketball, hockey or swim at the pool.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Orvin of 67 years. By her children, Lincoln (Dana), Joel (June) and Rhoda (Keith) Baade, 9 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, their son Mark and 3 Great Grandkids.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of the arrangements.