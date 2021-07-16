Jeanette Elaine (Halverson) Raulston, 93
Jeanette Elaine (Halverson) Raulston, age 93, of Cheney, WA., was called home to Heaven on July 13, 2021. She was born July 7, 1928 and raised on a farm near Wildrose, North Dakota to parents Maynard and Hilma (Monger) Halvorson. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Cousin as well as a friend to many.
She is survived by her children; Larry Halverson (Medical Lake, WA), Lanna Shuler (Soap Lake, WA), Diane (Donnie) Hemenway (Spokane, WA), Danni Thorpe (Lewistown, MT), George (Stella) Raulston (Edwall, WA), Randy (Betty) Raulston (Espanola, WA), Lori Hansen (New Meadows, ID) and Sister-in-law Jean Halverson (Williston, ND).
Preceded in death by her parents Maynard and Hilma Halverson, her husband Glen (Jack) Raulston, previous husbands William (Bill) Brown and Lyle Thorpe, brother Vernon Halverson, sister Betty Johnson, daughter Donna Robinson, granddaughter Lanna Shuler-Jurgens and sons-in-law Harold Shuler and Tim Robinson.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Spokane, St. John’s Lutheran Church (Medical Lake) and Sons of Norway.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church 223 S Hallett St. Medical Lake, WA.