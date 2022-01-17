Jean Nelson, 76, of Williston, passed away at her home, peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Jean’s re-scheduled funeral service will be held the First Lutheran Church in Williston at 11:00 AM, on Friday, January 21, 2022. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Funeral Home on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
Jean Claire (Hovde) Nelson was born on March 9, 1945, to Martin and Mabel (Siverson) Hovde in Williston, ND. The family lived on the ranch southeast of Williston, on the Missouri River. She grew up riding horses and loved being outdoors. Jean was a wonderful helper for her mother and four little brothers. At their home on the ranch, the only bathroom was an outhouse. In her early years, Jean attended the South Medicine Lodge School, her father took her to school on horseback in the warm months, and in the winter, rode on a horse drawn sleigh. Jean was Baptized and Confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she often taught Sunday school.
When she was a freshman in High School, the family moved to a new home in Williston, where her brother, Jim still lives today. Jean graduated from Williston High School and attended UND- Williston College. She also attended the Interstate Business College in Fargo.
In the fall of 1960, Jean attended a potluck dinner at the home of Nancy Dickers, and she met the love of her life, David Nelson. He walked her home from the dinner, all the way across town. The two became high school sweethearts and were married on June 25, 1966, at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston. Together, they bought their first and only home in 1966, where they currently reside. David and Jean had two children, Chris and Alissa. The family attended First Lutheran Church, where Jean was a faithful servant of the Lord. She could be counted on to help with Sunday school, bake sales, Ladies Circle, WELCA, First Lutheran kitchen re-model committee, Sanctuary and Chapel Banner committee, she was also the on the Parish Education board for many years.
Jean worked at Mercy Hospital in Williston, a career that would span over 44 years. She worked as a medical transcriptionist, medical records specialist, lab tech, and in administration. Jean worked in several departments at the hospital, and often volunteered for various activities. She was named employee of the month two times. She was proud of her service on the Mercy Auxiliary board, where she organized the garden tours around town for many years.
Jean was an elegant and classy lady. She always had a beautiful smile, was well dressed, and had a kind word to share with friends and family. She had many hobbies that kept her busy, such as golfing, reading, going to lunch with friends, and of course, tending to her garden. Her passion for gardening was evident by the beautiful flowers and landscaping all around her house. Her yard was a paradise of beautiful colors. She and David spent time enjoying the beauty, and the hummingbirds in their backyard. Jean also had a beautiful garden out at the farm that she and David spent many hours working on together.
Jean was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spoiling her husband and family. Jean was always there to cheer them on, help them out, or simply be present in their lives. The family enjoyed traveling, camping, and going on ski trips. They traveled to Disneyland, Disney World, and many other fun adventures. Jean had a generous spirit and always wanted the best for her family. She attended many hockey games, watching all of her grandchildren play on the ice, in person, or watching on a computer – she did not want to miss a game. Her granddaughter, Hailey lived with Jean for a year, and they have a close bond. This was the year she had open heart surgery, and Hailey was a very big help to Jean.
Her family was the joy of her life, and in turn, she was a joy to all of them. She leaves behind her husband, David of 55 years; son, Chris (Tami) Nelson; daughter, Alissa Thiessen; brothers, John Hovde of Williston, and Arizona, Dave (Jill) Hovde of Williston, Doug (Kathy) Hovde of Colorado, Jim Hovde of Williston; special sister/cousin, Phyllis (Mike) Conyers of Arizona; grandchildren, Zach (Sarah) Nelson, Jordan (Kate) Nelson, Amanda Nelson, Hailey Thiessen, Landon Thiessen; great-grandchildren, Eli Nelson, Brooks Nelson, and twins on the way; brother in law, Richard Nelson, of Williston; sister in law, Mary (Dale) Engelbrecht of Williston; sister in law, Carol (Lyle) White, of Williston; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her special friends.
Preceding Jean in death were her parents, Martin and Mabel Hovde; in-laws, Bennie and Anna Nelson; sister-in-law, Kathi Hovde; nephew, Barry Nelson; numerous aunts, uncles and friends.
