Jean Nelson, 76

Jean Nelson, 76, of Williston, passed away at her home, peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Due to an unforeseen medical issue in Jean’s family, her visitation, funeral service, and burial have been postponed until further notice.

Her Re-Scheduled funeral service will be announced as soon as information becomes available.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jean or leave condolences for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

