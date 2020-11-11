Jean M. (Brogger) Lester passed away at her home in Mesa, Arizona on September 29, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Jean was born August. 16, 1945 in Williston, North Dakota, to Niels and Mae Ellen (Lyman) Brogger.
She completed grades first through eighth at the Lynch School in Williams County District 8. She graduated from Williston High School in 1963 and thereafter graduated from North Dakota State University. It is there that she honed her excellent math skills.
Much of Jean's professional life involved computer programming and security as a civil servant in support of the military. Her early career path began during the Vietnam War at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, and then in Okinawa. It is there that Jean met her husband, Clarence "Billy" Lester. The Lesters eventually made Arizona their home, where she worked at Williams Air Force Base near Mesa until her Retirement.
Jean liked to run and she participated in many races in southwestern USA. Even more, she liked to hike, especially at the Grand Canyon. She would convince family, work associated, and church friends to join her on hiking trips that she organized, sometimes staying at Phantom Ranch in the bottom of the Canyon, and at other times hiking rim to rim. Jean was an active member at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa.
She is survived by her loving family in Arizona including her husband Billy Lester, son Christian Lester, daughter-in-law Allison Lester, and granddaughter Virginia Jean, who truly was the joy of her life. Also surviving her is her brother, Bruce (Kathy) Brogger of rural Williston, ND, sister Kay (John) Hambleton of San Diego County, CA, and nieces Julia (John) Perkins, Susan (Tim) Seeno, and Sara (Justin) Loomer and their children.