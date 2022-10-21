Jean Halverson, 86

Jean Halverson, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Monday Morning, October 17, 2022.

Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose. Rev. Emily Shipman will officiate. Interment in Wildrose Cemetery will follow the service.

Service information

Oct 23
Visitation
Sunday, October 23, 2022
1:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Oct 24
Funeral Service
Monday, October 24, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Fisk St
PO Box 726
Wildrose , ND 58795
