Jean Halverson, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Monday Morning, October 17, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose. Rev. Emily Shipman will officiate. Interment in Wildrose Cemetery will follow the service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, October 23, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Monday for the hour preceding the service.
Jean Leone Oase was born January 29, 1936 to Esther (Dalseng) and Martin Oase in Williston, North Dakota. She was the oldest of four children and was raised on the family farm South of Wildrose, ND. Jean was baptized and confirmed at the Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church, North of Ray. She attended school through eighth grade at the Anderson Country School and graduated in 1955 from Wildrose School.
On June 29, 1957, Jean was united in marriage to Allan Rosten at Rainbow Valley Church. They made their home in Wildrose raising four children; Curtis, Janelle, Delroy, and Bradley. Allan passed away tragically due to injuries sustained in an airplane accident on Labor Day 1971. During their fourteen years of marriage, Jean enjoyed being a farm wife. She and Allan loved to take vacations and go boating and camping with their young family.
Jean married Vernon Halverson on December 26, 1972. Together they had one daughter Verna Jean. Before the baby was born, Jean received a package in the mail from Ella Holub, Allan’s great aunt. The package was addressed to Verna Jean Halverson. Luckily the baby was a girl and Jean said that Aunt Ella had already given her a nice name. Vernon passed away December 4, 2004.
Jean was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose and was an active member in Ladies Aide and Circle. She was involved in the community in various clubs and activities, including the Legion Auxiliary and Wildrose Homemakers. She was also a member of the Sons of Norway. Jean looked forward to dancing and meeting many new friends. Jean loved inviting friends and neighbors to her house for a cup of coffee and a sweet treat. Her door was always open, and the coffee pot was on. She enjoyed baking, sewing, cross stitch, embroidery, playing cards and gardening. She sewed many of her own clothes as well as her daughter, Janelle’s. Countless quilts were made for her family members, plus she was a member of the quilting group in Wildrose, donating quilts to the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.
Jean’s home was often the gathering place for holiday meals as she thoroughly enjoyed hosting and having company at her house. She and Vernon made lefse and krumkake together, a favorite Norwegian delicacy made during the Christmas holiday. Jeans grandchildren loved her “orange sherbet” salad. It was always a request at every special occasion.
Wildrose was Jean’s home for almost 60 years before moving to the Bethel Terrace Apartments in Williston in 2015. She then moved to Bethel Home on December 17, 2019.
Jean is survived by her children, Curtis Rosen (Sioux Falls, SD), Janelle (Doyle) Hughes of Williston, Delroy (Monica) Rosten (Midland, TX), Bradley (Brenda) Rosten (Fargo, ND), and Verna Halverson (Phoenix, AZ); grandchildren, Christina (Eric) Hoffman, Nathan Hughes, Mitchell (Lacee) Hughes, Ashley Hughes, Kayla Hughes, Cameron (Lissy) Hughes, Aiden Rosten, Jayna Rosten, Zach Rosten, Christopher (Crystal) Foyt, Emily Foyt (Kellen Bolander), Natasha Halverson, Aurora Halverson; sixteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene (Ray) Grager, Mary Ann Hebert, Colleen (David) Bergstrom, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in her death were her parents, infant brother Kenneth Carl Oase, and husbands Allan Rosen and Vernon Halverson.
