Jean Cote, 93
Jean Cote, 93, of Williston, ND passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the mass.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.