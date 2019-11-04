Jay Ornell Hanson, 69
Jay entered eternal life on October 31, 2019.
Jay Ornell Hanson, 69, was born on May 26, 1950 to Joe and Agnes Hanson in White Earth North Dakota. In his early years as a boy, Jay attended school in White Earth and began to gain a love of farming and raising cattle. Jay enjoyed helping Agnes with yard work and gardening.
Jay enjoyed traveling with his mother to different towns for shopping and a variety of different events that they would attend. While not traveling, Jay loved to fill his time watching old western movies and television shows. Regularly Jay would go to the senior citizen center to help with anything they needed and to just sit and enjoy each other’s company. Recently Jay moved to Hillsboro North Dakota to be closer to family.
Jay was a member of the First Lutheran Church of White Earth and senior citizens of Tioga.
Jay is survived by his nephew Ben (Teresa) Miller (Hillsboro) and their two sons Bryce and Jacob; his brother -in –law, Rodney Miller (Hillsboro); and many beloved cousins.
Jay is preceded in death by his mother Agnes Hanson; father Joe Hanson; older sister Joyce Miller; and nephew Corey Miller.
The funeral service for Jay will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the White Earth First Lutheran Chapel in White Earth, North Dakota. Pastor Mike Olsen will officiate.
Friends may attend a public viewing prior to services at the White Earth First Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at Kristiansand Cemetery in White Earth following the funeral service.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson. com