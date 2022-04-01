Jaron M. Moor, 28
Jaron M. Moor, 28, of Williston, passed away at his home on Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. In keeping with Jaron’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, April 3, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
Jaron Michael Moor went to be with Jesus on March 29, 2022 at his home in Williston, ND. He was born on March 18, 1994 in Williston.
From a very early age, Jaron was incredibly funny, charismatic and so very kind hearted, never passing an opportunity to make people laugh or smile. From his living room skit antics, to his strange love of vacuuming, to his off-the-wall hilarious story-telling, he was larger than life. No ceiling too high, no tree to tall, no bridge too long. He made friends everywhere he went and they loved him.
Jaron was a 2013 graduate of Lakota High School where he participated in wrestling, track and football. While he was incredibly athletic, football was the sport he excelled in and loved the most. He was so excited for the opportunity to go to the Shrine Bowl where he represented the East well. During his high school career, Jaron participated in several football combines all over the country and had the opportunity to compete against some of the best football players in the U.S. Like all fans of the sport, he had his team, the Minnesota Vikings.
Jaron attended two years at Central Lakes Community College in Brainerd, MN before moving back to Williston to work in the oil fields as a rig worker. In his spare time, he loved riding 4 wheelers, hunting and fishing, and writing rap music.
Jaron was blessed with 8 nieces and nephews who all adored him and he was proud of them. He was an amazing uncle who paused to sit and read silly books or just play on the floor.
In August of 2021, Jaron welcomed his beautiful son, Jyairdree, to this world. He was so excited to be a father and looked forward to teaching and watching his son discover life. He adored him. The sun shone and set on Jyairdree.
Many people didn’t realize, because Jaron didn’t freely share this about himself, for many years he struggled with his mental health. Bipolar Disorder being at the forefront of his battle. Jaron fought hard, with all his being, but at the end of the day he was so tired and in so much pain that he couldn’t fight another day. In the last few years, mental illness robbed his family of the Jaron they knew and loved.
Jaron was so much more than his disease. Jaron’s family takes comfort in knowing he is finally free from his pain.
Jaron was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Rocky Moor of Noonan ND.
He leaves behind his son, Jyairdree Moor, his parents, Cory and Jeanie Moor, Williston ND. His siblings,
Miranda (Matt) Fylling, Minot ND, McKenzie (Kayla) Moor Kain, Williston ND, Mariah (Tanner) Hronek, Williston ND, Jayce Moor, Camp Pendleton, CA. His nieces and nephews, Gavin, Sophia, Aubrey, Kennedy, Camden, Braxton, Kyrin, and Madden. His Great Grandmother, Ardis Mortensen, Epping ND,
His Grandparents, Dan and Sheryl Gerhardt, Campbellsville, KY and Dave and Judy Berg, Epping ND, his Aunts and Uncles, Dan (Tracey) Gerhardt, Williston, ND, David (Robin) Gerhardt, Campbellsville, KY, Shelly (Mark) Pacovsky, Bainville, MT, Terri (Steve) Simoneau, Kenmare ND and 14 cousins.
Jaron is survived by so many family and friends who loved him that are empty by his loss. There are too many to name here today.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 211 for help that is available 24 hours a day.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jaron or leave condolences for his family.