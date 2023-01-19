Jared Lukenbill, 40

Jared Lukenbill, 40, of Williston, passed away at the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston by Father Greg Hilzendeger on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral mass.

