Jared Lukenbill, 40, of Williston, passed away at the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston by Father Greg Hilzendeger on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral mass.
Visitation will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, January 18, from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday. There will be a family service, open to the public at 4:00 PM on Thursday at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jared or leave condolences for his family.
Jared was welcomed into this world in Williston, ND to Wes and Debra Lukenbill. Following seven years after his sister Jennifer, completing their family of four.
Following his elementary education at St. Joseph’s, Jared graduated in 2000 from Williston High school.
That very same year he welcomed his first born and the son who transitioned Jared into fatherhood. Carson came early on into Jared’s journey through life but he viewed this as God’s way of giving them even more time together here on earth. Jared was not only Carson’s father, but his best friend. Carson also made Jared a grandpa to Westin in 2019. Creating a second generation for Jared to love and cherish just as much as the first.
Just as Jared always stated that “fatherhood was one of his greatest accomplishments”, being a grandpa was taken just as seriously. He created a close unbreakable bond with Westin as he did with Carson.
Addilyn was brought into this world in 2009. She played her role as a daughter to bring out a side of Jared that completed the person we knew and loved him to be.
Jared was an amazing active father who created so many special memories for his children and grandson. Memories that will be cherished forever.
Jared loved fishing and being outdoors and loved to share these hobbies with all the generations to come. There was no one better to guide and teach a love for nature. His broad imagination gave him a remarkable ability to use quality time as a father to build and create not just who his children are as individuals today but a whole world that they could only experience because of him.
Jared loved his time in life most when it was spent with the people he loved, especially those he brought into this world.
Williston was always his home, where he built a life full of many friends and where he chose to raise his kids.
He took much pride in the farmstead he purchased after his grandma and grandpa Lukenbill had passed. Not only was it a place he spent his childhood, growing up at the farm, but Jared appreciated the sense of family, a family home, land that had been familiar for generations, and the importance of a family name. Loyalty came as second nature and he dedicated his life to family. As it was very important to him for such an important place to remain a monument in our family to all of us, he decided to make it his home, his sanctuary.
With Jared’s ability to care for others, he brought his grandma to come live and be looked after. Looked after in the same way she had looked after him for many of the first years of his own life.
Jared was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. He is mostly known for his wild and free spirit and his one-of-a-kind ability to brighten an entire room with his sense of humor. Jared had the ability to radiate warmth and his large presence was admirable. His ability to create such an enjoyable atmosphere seemed to be unknown to him but to everyone around him he carried great importance. He cared deeply for his family and children and made efforts to always be a rock within our entire family, and that he was. Jared was truly a special kind of person that most of us will never come across again.
Jared battled a lifelong heart condition that included 4 surgeries, many of them being open heart, but nevertheless, a trying experience that made Jared the strongest individual we know. No matter what Jared had gone through or experienced, he always took the time to make a joke to hear the laughter of those around him. The smile he wore on his face through the toughest of times, brought comfort and clarity even in the harshest of storms. Although he never allowed the cards he was dealt to get in the way of living life, never letting it hold him back in any way.
Even though he was born with a “bad” heart, he had a heart made of pure gold. Ironically it was his great heart that had taken his life far too soon.
He moved through life with a wavering sense of direction, unbound, and wandering in a way most of us only dream about. His selfless nature grew to be a majority of his character and he spent his time helping anyone in need. Many also know him as a great friend who could always be counted on. He will be greatly missed and could never be forgotten.
Jared is survived by his fiancé Britney Wehri, his parents Wes and Deb Lukenbill, grandmother Shirley Young, Jared’s son Carson Lukenbill, grandson Westin Lukenbill, and his daughter Addilyn Lukenbill (all of Williston). His sister Jennifer Lukenbill Laberge (Tom Laberge), his nieces Vanessa Lukenbill Gartner (Justin), Victoria Laberge, as well as his great- nephew and niece, August and Journey Gartner (all of Minneapolis). As well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jared is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bud and Collette Lukenbill and maternal grandfathers, Roy Young and Alan Boston.
