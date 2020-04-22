Janice May Molinari, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 20th, at Fairview Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury, Minnesota. Her four children were by her side in her last moments before she joined her lord and savior Jesus Christ and her beloved husband Steve in Heaven.
Janice’s private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 25th, with only immediate family at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church by the Rev. Kovash. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery.
Janice May Molinari was born May 9th, 1937, in Roscoe, South Dakota, to Edwin and Nettie Wittmeier.
Janice graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1955. In the spring of 1955, Janice met her husband Steve who was playing minor league baseball with Aberdeen Pheasants in the Northern League. Janice and Steve were married on June 21st, 1956, in Victoria, Texas. They lived the remaining months in Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo Mexico. In September of 1956, they moved to Malden, Massachusetts, and the following spring to Williston. Janice and Steve made their permanent home in Williston for the next 60 years.
During their time in Williston, Janice and Steve started a family and were active members in the community. Janice and Steve were loving parents and devoted members of the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church for their entire time in Williston. They lived by a simple code of God first, followed by family and community. God was always the basis of how they lived. Janice was active in the community, always giving her time and talents. She volunteered for many years at Mercy Hospital working in their gift shop. She also was employed for the 30 years by the Williston School District helping with their lunch programs. Janice had a love for life and enjoyed many hobbies including travel, golfing, gardening, reading, board games and walking.
In August of 2016 and four’s years after Steve’s passing, Janice relocated to the Stonecrest Living Center in Minnesota to be close to her children and grandchildren. In these final years of her life, she was lovingly taken care of by the wonderful staff at Stone Crest and spent many precious moments with her family.
Surviving Janice is her daughters, Roxane (Mark) Molinari-Schutz, Maplewood, Minn., and Stephanie (Timothy) Deziel, Eau Claire, Wis.; sons, Charles (Kathleen), Zimmerman, Minn., and Douglas (Cynthia Olson), Chaska Minn.; nine grandchildren, Laura (Tom), John (Mallory), James (Nikki), Sarah, Joshua, David, Matthew, Nicholas and Ryan; sister, Ruby and her husband Bruce Haugen, and brother Ken Wittmeier (Vicki Ford); five great grandchildren, Addyson, Sophia, Scarlett, Reagan and Willow.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Steve, parents and two infant sons, James and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local food banks that are supporting the many struggling to feed their families as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Janice or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.