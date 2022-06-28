Janice Masters, 86, of Williston passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family on June 22, 2022.
She was born April 20, 1936, on a farm near Comertown, Montana, and attended schools in Zahl and Plentywood.
Jan met the love of her life, Gordon, in the early 1950s. They married in 1953, and lived in Williston most of their lives.
She worked at American State Bank for 30 years. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and talent for painting. Jan loved traveling and life, camping, boating and supporting her loved ones.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 69 and one-has years, Gordon, and sons Allan and Mick of Poulsbo, WA, Rick of Williston and daughter Roxann (Mike Rings) of Williston. She is also survived by brother Joe Negated of Tucson and sister Fay Hilyard of Plentywood, and sister-in-law Leann Masters of Piedmont, South Dakota. Grandchildren from Allan — Alex and Lily; Mick — Alan Bruce, Melissa and Billy; Roxann — Jimmy, Zack; and Rick — Heather and Derek.
Her best friend Barb Jenson was with her to the very end, and her friends, Pat Day and Hurlne Ginther were in her thoughts. She will be deeply missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Masters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.