Janice Masters, 86

Janice Masters, 86, of Williston, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, under the care of hospice on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022.

In keeping with Janice’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service at a later date.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Janice or leave condolences for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Masters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


