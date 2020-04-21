Janice “Jan” Molinari, 82 of Woodbury, Minnesota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at the Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury, Minnesota.
Due to the coronavirus, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Janice or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.