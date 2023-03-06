Janette Novak, 91, of Williston, passed away at her home, on Wednesday morning, February 15, 2023.

Janette Tena Novak was born on November 28, 1931, to Cloyd Wegley and Muriel Bennett in Williston, North Dakota. She was raised and went to school right outside rural McKenzie County and in Williston.

