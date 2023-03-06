Janette Novak, 91, of Williston, passed away at her home, on Wednesday morning, February 15, 2023.
Janette Tena Novak was born on November 28, 1931, to Cloyd Wegley and Muriel Bennett in Williston, North Dakota. She was raised and went to school right outside rural McKenzie County and in Williston.
Janette married the love of her life Anton Novak Jr. on July 21, 1949, in the Faith Methodist Church in Williston, North Dakota and were happily married for 62 years before his passing on December 5, 2011.
Janette took a lot of pride being a mom to her four children. She was a homemaker and took up cleaning houses over the years.
She enjoyed sewing, board games, playing cards, puzzles, and loved gardening her flowers in her spare time. Later, she and Anton began a Lil’ Orbits mini donut for 7 years. They traveled in Idaho, Montana, North and South Dakota to various fairs and carnivals. They were also a fixture at Harmon Park during Band Day.
She is survived by her children; Tony Novak (Kim), Tim Novak (Walta), Tom Novak (Tawny), and Marietta Koppang; her sister, Clara Wegley; 4 grandchildren, Kristi (Ross Keller) Novak, Aaron (Deana) Novak, Carmen (Nate) Maxwell, Ben (Erika) Novak; 3 great grandchildren, Avinell, Viktor, Vincent.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Anton Novak Jr.; parents, Cloyd and Muriel Wegley; siblings, Quentin Wegley, Dorothy Lee, Joan Nasner, Muriel Novak, and infant sister, Ilene Wegley.
In keeping with Janette's wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Services will be announced soon on the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home website.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Janette or leave condolences for her family.
To plant a tree in memory of Janette Novak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.