Janette Durham, 89
Janette Durham, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 24, at the Chapel of First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Janette Sylvia Jessen was born on January 27, 1930 to France and Catherine (Bendel) Jessen at their Farm house west of Kenmare, North Dakota. If you were to ask her mother, she would tell you that her real birthday is on January 26, but the doctor had a few too many drinks and wrote the date down incorrectly. So, Janette would always celebrate her birthday on January 26th instead of the 27th. She was raised and educated in Kenmare and went to summer school in Minot to be a Country school teacher. When Jeannette lived in Niobe she worked at the Store/Post office and also was a county school teacher.
On January 1, 1956 she married Gerald Durham at Elmdale Lutheran Church in Niobe, North Dakota, they made their home in Williston, North Dakota. In Williston, she was a Tupperware Dealer/manager in the 70’s. She enjoyed going to rummage sales and to auction sales.
When Gerald retired from the bar business she opened the Silver Dollar Antiques. It was her calling, she so enjoyed visiting with all the people that would come in and look and buy all the treasures. Everything was special to her and sometimes hard to part with.
Many cats and dogs were lucky to live in our house. The most recent pet was Murphy (13 years old). He visited a lot, even after Janette had moved to Bethel and she also had a toy dog named Murphy.
She is survived by her children, Jim Durham of Williston, Diane (Stuart) Torgerson of Dagmar, MT, Debbie Durham of Williston; grandchildren, Kyra (Jay) and her son Owen, Michelle (Rob) Moore and their children, Fletcher and Kemper of Williston, Jacob (Kaloni) Torgerson and their children, Jase and Kam of Dagmar, MT; sister, Lorroine of Bismarck and all her nieces and nephews.
Janette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Robert; sister, Marilyn.
When Janette smiled and laughed it would light up a room. She was the sweetest, kindest person you would ever meet. Her children were her pride and joy.
Think of the welcoming taking place in Heaven for her!
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
