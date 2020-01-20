Janette Durham, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 24, at the Chapel of First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
A complete obituary will be announced by the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Janette or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.