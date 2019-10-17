Janet Knox, 88, Ray, ND, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home in Ray, ND.
Janet Barbara Knox was born June 7, 1931 to Lawrence and Eunice (LeMire) LaJoie on the family farm North of Ray. Over the years, the family moved to Ft. Peck, MT, onto South Carolina then returning back home to Ray, ND. At the age of 15, Janet started working for Elmer Tank in the grocery business.
Janet met John Knox and they married on June 1, 1950. To this union 6 children were born, Rickie, Deneille, Craig, Kimberly, Kyle and Barbara. She worked at the Telephone Company, various grocery stores and one of her most rewarding jobs was cooking at the Ray School System for over 20 years. Janet was a member of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church.
She enjoyed entertaining and baking for others. Janet loved to feed people, so anyone and everyone was welcome to stop by her home for whatever her specialty was for the day. When Janet wasn’t baking you would find her reading and writing poetry. She spent many hours planting, weeding and watering the flowers for her and others to admire and enjoy. Her family, grand children and friends were very important to her and she cherished the time she was able to spend with them.
Janet is survived by sons, Rickie (Kelly) Knox of Priest Lake, ID, Craig Knox of Ray, ND and Kyle Knox of Rifle, CO; daughters, Deneille (Noble) Soine of Ray, ND, Kimberly (Richard Gottschalk) Severson of Waseca, MN and Barbara Knox of Minot, ND; grandchildren, Crystal Knox, David Knox, Michelle (Bryon) Vassen, Brandon (Deb) Soine, Justin (Kayla) Soine, David (Brandy) Veach, Chelsey (Ben) Earles, Brandi (Johnny) Severson and Jennifer Fettig; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harley LaJoie and Lawrence LaJoie; sister, Shirley Lang; aunt, Dorothy Hagan, her dearest friend and neighbor of 50 years, Mickey Donnelly.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Jeannine Kutnink; daughter-in-law, Darla Knox and grandson, Austin Knox. Janet would be honored if her friends and families donations would go to the Charity of Choice.
Janet’s wishes were for her body to be donated to the University Of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences (UNDSMHS) Deeded Body Program in Grand Forks, ND. Cremation will then take place and a Memorial Service and burial will be planned at a later date.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com