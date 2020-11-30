Janene R. Nordloef, 84
Janene R. Nordloef, 84, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND of COVID.
Janene Rae McGillivray was born on January 9, 1936 in Kenmare, ND to George and Esta McGillivray, the youngest of 18 children.
Janene married Myron Nordloef on September 11, 1953 in Sherwood, ND. Most of her married life was spent on the family farm, raising 6 children. Janene was a stay at home wife and mother. After the kids left home, she worked in Powers Lake at the motel and local café. She later worked at the Kenmare hospital and spent many years helping Connie with daycare.
Her happiest times were spent with her many siblings attending their family reunions, cooking and baking some of their favorite family foods, and discussing family history. Numerous hours were spent in hospital waiting rooms, wanting to be there for her siblings. Janene was known to her 20 grandchildren and numerous others as “Grandma Jean”. She spent many years baby sitting her grandkids and attending all their special events. She was known for her big Sunday meals and hosted every holiday in a small 3-bedroom farmhouse (1 bathroom!!) The more the merrier. In later years, she enjoyed welcoming several great grandchildren and her place was in the rocking chair. She also enjoyed embroidering, reading, and one of the bright sides of her days was meeting with her friends at the Aquatic Center for swimming and coffee. She was a master flower gardener.
Janene was a resident at Maple View Memory Care since July 2019. Mom, Grandma Jean and all the hats she wore will be missed by all.
Those who shared in her life were sons, Tim (Laurene) Nordloef, Gary (Kay) Nordloef, Scott (Renette) Nordloef; daughters, Vicki Nordloef, Pam (Larry) Gullickson, Connie (Rodney) Essler; 18 grandchildren, Heather (Brandon) Greenlee, Holly (Mark) Halvorson, Hope (Brian) Midboe, Amber (Kelly) Greenlee, Aaron (Jeff) Parslow, Jason (Anna) Nordloef, Josh (JoAnna) Breding, Jonathan (Kelsey) Breding, Benjamin (Spencer) Nordloef, Chris (Whitney) Nordloef, Sarah (Clay) Sorenson, Amy (Andy) Steiner, Zachary (Erin) Essler, Katie (Alex) Sandeen, Ashley (Chris) Burke, Brittany (Shawn) Holm, Chandell Nordloef, Courtney (John) Nordloef; 48 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irene Nordloef, several nieces and nephews.
Janene is preceded in death by her husband, Myron: parents, siblings; Florence, Hazel, Lila, Leone, Marvel, Beth, Janet, Bud, Dick, Floyd, Clare, Avis, Dean, Pat, Gwen and Jerry. Grandchildren: Lisa Breding, Luke Nordloef and great grandchild, Olivia Fretheim.
Janene’s Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Kayla Hill will officiate. Interment will be in Nasareth Cemetery north of Stanley, ND. Visitation will be from 12-5 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Janene’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.