Janene Halverson, 79

Janene Halverson passed away at her home on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Richard Halverson since September 27, 1959.
Loving mother of Jay David (Nicole) Halverson and the late Bryan Dale Halverson. Daughter of the late Gerhardt and Lydia Pfiefer. Sister of Jerome (Kathy) Pfiefer, Tim (Mary) Pfiefer, Jolene (Carol) Luvaas, Cynthia (late Boomer) Almer and the late Jeff Pfiefer. Grandmother to Brock (Rachel) Halverson, Joshua (Anna) Iker, Christine (Ethan) Busha, Kaleb (Merisa) Wheat, and Kylee Wheat. Great-grandmother to NaomiJoy, Caroline, Hallie, Sadie, and Reece, along with numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
Janene was born on September 26, 1941 in Bowbells, North Dakota. She was a long-time resident of Tioga, Williston, Dickinson, and Valley City, North Dakota with a second home in Van Hook, North Dakota before retiring 10 years ago to Gold Canyon, Arizona. She was a member of Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in Tioga, North Dakota. She had a career as a photographer/journalist for the main newspaper in Valley City, North Dakota where she received several Associated Press awards. However, her main calling in life was taking care of the needs and well-being of her son, Bryan. Her years of golfing with the Williston Ladies Golf Club and Mountain Brook Golf Club made her many life-long friendships. She enjoyed writing, reading, photography, and she befriended all she met. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Relatives and friends were invited to attend her service at Advantage Melcher Chapel of the Roses in Mesa, Arizona, which were held on Thursday, June 3, 2021.